 
entertainment
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan 'laughs' as 'deluded' Meghan Markle tries to 'bully' Royals

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Piers Morgan is irked by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry PDA-filled teaser from upcoming Netflix docuseries.

Turning to his Twitter, the former Good Morning Britain host and a staunch Royal family supporter went on to mock the Sussexes for their 'deluded' effort to bully their family.

He wrote on Thursday: "Always makes me laugh when deluded Meghan/Harry supporters scream ‘LEAVE THEM ALONE!!!’ as self-evidently the very last thing these shameless, greedy, family-trashing, attention-seeking grifters want is to be left alone…"

In another post, when a Sussex supporter called Piers a 'bully', the TV presenter responded: "They don’t want to be left alone, and they’re bullying the Royal Family."

Netflix dropped the teaser of 'Harry & Meghan' on December 1.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles honoured in Canada as ahead of state

King Charles honoured in Canada as ahead of state
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘right all along’ about Royal Family’s racism

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘right all along’ about Royal Family’s racism
Elon Musk suspends Kanye West from Twitter for posting swastika

Elon Musk suspends Kanye West from Twitter for posting swastika

Netflix’s ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor Brad William Henke dies at 56

Netflix’s ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor Brad William Henke dies at 56
Will Smith details major challenges he faced while filming ‘Emancipation’

Will Smith details major challenges he faced while filming ‘Emancipation’
Rishi Sunak talks 'past experience' with racism as Palace comes under fire

Rishi Sunak talks 'past experience' with racism as Palace comes under fire
Meghan Markle 'truth' has more holes than 'swiss cheese': Expert

Meghan Markle 'truth' has more holes than 'swiss cheese': Expert
Kim Kardashian wakes kids up with live piano: 'Reason she needs 200k child support'

Kim Kardashian wakes kids up with live piano: 'Reason she needs 200k child support'
Billie Eilish says people 'completely changed' after she dyed her hair blonde

Billie Eilish says people 'completely changed' after she dyed her hair blonde
Key member of Meghan Markle's Archewell Audio quits job?

Key member of Meghan Markle's Archewell Audio quits job?