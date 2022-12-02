 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Vicky Kaushal says his wife Katrina gives him 'specific feedback' on dancing

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Vicky Kaushal says his wife Katrina gives him specific feedback on dance
Vicky Kaushal says his wife Katrina gives him 'specific feedback' on dance

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal revealed that his wife Katrina Kaif guided him about his dance skills and gave him 'specific and constructive feedback’.

In the latest interview with Indian Express, the 34-year-old actor called Katrina Kaif a 'spectacular dancer' and said that she has a lot of Knowledge about dancing and she always gave him a lot of input when it comes to dancing.

Vicky said that "whenever I would rehearse, I’d go back home and show her the video of the rehearsal. Actually she comes up with… she’s not like, ‘yeh acchha hai, yeh buraa hai (this is good, this is bad)'. She’s a spectacular dancer and she also has a lot of knowledge about dancing in cinema so she has very specific feedback to give."

Vicky further said, "She knows how it comes across to camera, what to do and not to do. So, I’d take a lot of guidance from her and she’d actually help me a lot. She gives very constructive feedback, ask me to put strength in it, take your chin up… She knows a lot about lighting… I regularly show her my rehearsal videos and she’s given me a lot of input, that always happens."

Bollywood star is currently busy with the promotions of upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani which is all set to release in December 16, 2022.

More From Showbiz:

Kartik Aaryan recalls time when his films got shelved

Kartik Aaryan recalls time when his films got shelved
Bohemia lands in Lahore to perform at Pakistan Fest

Bohemia lands in Lahore to perform at Pakistan Fest

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Shah Rukh Khan as he gets an award

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Shah Rukh Khan as he gets an award

Kartik Aaryan considers 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' as his launch film

Kartik Aaryan considers 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' as his launch film
Ranveer Singh praises 'idol' Shah Rukh Khan

Ranveer Singh praises 'idol' Shah Rukh Khan
Karan Johar has desire to include his childhood in his biopic

Karan Johar has desire to include his childhood in his biopic
Sajal Aly receives appreciation from Shekhar Kapur at Red Sea IFF

Sajal Aly receives appreciation from Shekhar Kapur at Red Sea IFF
Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol recreate 'Raj-Simran magic' at Red Sea IFF: See video

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol recreate 'Raj-Simran magic' at Red Sea IFF: See video
Ranveer Singh to star in Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5'

Ranveer Singh to star in Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5'
'Cirkus' trailer hints Deepika Padukone's cameo in the film, fans can't keep calm

'Cirkus' trailer hints Deepika Padukone's cameo in the film, fans can't keep calm
Jubin Nautiyal falls from building staircase, suffers multiple injuries

Jubin Nautiyal falls from building staircase, suffers multiple injuries
Imran Aslam passed away at 70, Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui grieve

Imran Aslam passed away at 70, Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui grieve