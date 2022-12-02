Hilarious Hollywood memes in 2022 that took internet by storm

The year 2022 is coming to an end with Will Smith's Oscar slap controversy, the famous Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial, lots of celebrity gossips, hook-ups and break-ups rumours and much more.

During all this, fans also enjoyed consuming and creating a stream of hilarious memes, which simply added more spice to the happenings.

Starting from the Will Smith's slap to comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 to Adam Levine's recent cheating rumours on wife Behati Prinsloo, all these instances urged netizens to come up with funniest memes possible.

1. Will Smith's slap to Chris Rock at 94th Oscars 2022

The Hollywood actor Will Smith On March 27, 2022, during the 94th Oscar Awards walked onstage and slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face during Rock's presentation for Best Documentary Feature.

Smith was seemingly offended by a joke that the comedian cracked about his wife actor Jada Pinkett Smith.

Shortly after this, the internet was flooded with hilarious memes that best went with the visuals.

2. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Trial

These memes emerged during the John C. Depp and Amber Laura Heard trial that held in Fairfax County, Virginia.

It started from April 11, 2022, to June 1, 2022, after the allegations of defamation between formerly married American actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

This was one the most viral memes at that time.

3. Harry Styles/ Chris Pine Spit-gate

At the Venice Film Festival 2022, Chris Pine who was seated to watch the film for applauding Harry Styles, as the former One Direction star enters the theatre.

In a viral clip which lasted for 10-seconds, Harry appeared to lean over Chris before sitting next to him. Chris pauses for a moment and then shakes his head ever-so-slightly before sitting back, smiling and laughing.

This whole scene had set the netizens speculating that Harry Styles had spitted on Chris Pine.



4. Harry Styles Fashion

The former alum of One Direction and actor Harry Styles often grabs the attention of fans with his unique fashion sense and dressing ideas.

Styles effortlessly pulls every outfit and sometimes becomes a laughing stock for his dresses.

Netizens drew comparison between him and a Lettuce.

5. Kim Kardashian's Savage Advice To Working Ladies

The SKIMS founder and socialite Kim Kardashian received backlash on her savage advice that she gave during an interview with Variety earlier this year.

Netizens trolled her for giving advice to working ladies in such a way.

6. Leonardo DiCaprio For Making Girlfriend Under 25

The Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio who is currently in the limelight for dating the famous model Gigi Hadid often receives trolling over the fact that he only tends to date woman who are less than 25.

Coincidentally, the 48-year-old actor has dated and broken up with multiple woman which were under 25.

“By the time girls reach 25, they’re looking for more — they’re looking to get married and settle down. That is not what Leo wants. a source told The Post.



7. Adam Levine Cheating Scandal

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine got himself in trouble in September, after a model named Sumner Stroh posted a video on TikTok in which she alleged affair with the married musician.

After seeing the screenshots of the conversation between her and Levine, fans flooded the internet with memes.

In the exchanged text messages between the two, the singer seemed to be asking her if she'd be OK with him and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, naming their impending third child “Sumner.”