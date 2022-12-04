 
sports
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Sohail Imran

Arshad Nadeem undergoes successful elbow surgery in London

By
Sohail Imran

Sunday Dec 04, 2022


Nadeem (R) with Bajwa (L) after the surgery — File
  • Arshad had serious injuries but he proved to be a ‘warrior’, said Dr Bajwa
  • Nadeem to stay in London for one more week, says surgeon
  • Arshad is Pakistan’s first CWG gold medalist since 1962 

LAHORE: Pakistan's Olympian javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem underwent successful elbow surgery in London on Sunday.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr Ali Sher Bajwa, who performed the surgery, is confident that Nadeem will soon be fully fit.

In a video message, Bajwa said, “he had two injuries, but he is safely in recovery now. I’m happy and satisfied that our goal behind the surgery was achieved. We also used state-of-the-art facilities for the surgery.”

He added that Arshad had some serious injuries, but he has proved to be a "warrior and a champion".

Nadeem will spend one week with Bajwa and his team for rehabilitation before returning home. Arshad will spend the rest of the rehabilitation period under his coach Salman Butt's guidance.

Nadeem recently participated in the National Athletics Championship in Lahore and won a gold medal. He managed an 81.21-metre throw to claim the first spot.

The Commonwealth Games gold medalist told the media that his throw was over 81 meters, despite his training for only 20 days, which has given him hope that he can throw long again soon.

The athlete said that he will succeed and win medals for Pakistan in the events to be held in 2023 and 2024. Qualifying for the 2024 Olympics is my target.

It is pertinent to mention that Nadeem is Pakistan's first Gold medalist in Commonwealth Games Athletics since 1962.

After the CWG 2022, Nadeem participated in the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games 2022 in Konya, Turkey, and secured a gold medal.

Nadeem also performed prominently in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and the World Athletics Championship 2022 — finishing fifth in both events. 

