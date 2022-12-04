 
Sunday Dec 04 2022
Akshay Kumar will make his next film about Sex Education

Akshay Kumar always picks up challenging topics and he is quite successful in initiation of conversations about things people don’t usually talk about. At Red Sea Film Festival, he made a big announcement about his work. He will be working on a film and a web series.

He revealed he is working on a film about sex education because he feels it is not emphasized enough in Asian society. "I like doing social films which can make a difference, especially in my country and in anybody's life.” He said.

He further added, "I just pick up those topics and I make a film, but I make it in a very commercial way where obviously there are songs, there's comedy, there's drama, there's tragedy. So, I take real stories and adapt it and cover it up with all the commercial things."

He also reflected upon how film businesses are affected after Covid, about which he said, "I think we have to try much harder than we used to do earlier, we have to try harder to get them out."

On the work front, Akshay recently turned down Hera Pheri 3.

