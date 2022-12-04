 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' stays steady at the box office on Day 9

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Varun Dhawans Bhediya stays steady at the box office on Day 9
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' stays steady at the box office on Day 9

Varun Dhawan's recently released film Bhediya maintained its pace at the box office on the ninth day of its theatrical release as the film collected around INR 1.8 crore in India on its ninth day in theatres, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the comedy horror film collected INR 1.8 crore in India on its ninth day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to INR 51.4 crore in nine days.

The numbers of the film have been decent and the makers will be hoping for growth in its business in the coming days. However, the criticism of Bhediya's VFX and competition at the box office from Drishyam 2 could hinder its business in the coming days.

Bhediya, a horror comedy, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Varun Dhawan in the role of a werewolf. Bhediya starred Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Bannerjee alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and was released in theatres on November 25.

More From Showbiz:

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' grows at the box office on Day 2

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' grows at the box office on Day 2
Malaika Arora opens up about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan: 'I am happy'

Malaika Arora opens up about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan: 'I am happy'
Madhuri Dixit recreates viral girl dance steps, grooves on Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja

Madhuri Dixit recreates viral girl dance steps, grooves on Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja

Jaideep Ahlawat says he might consider a bad film if it pays well

Jaideep Ahlawat says he might consider a bad film if it pays well

Sonam Kapoor shares she is nervous to leave her son Vayu at home for Red Sea Film Festival

Sonam Kapoor shares she is nervous to leave her son Vayu at home for Red Sea Film Festival
Ayushmann Khurrana shares he used to get hit by his parents

Ayushmann Khurrana shares he used to get hit by his parents
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to get a good start at the box office

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to get a good start at the box office
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains pace at the box office on Day 15

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains pace at the box office on Day 15
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' inches closer to INR 50 crore mark on Day 8

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' inches closer to INR 50 crore mark on Day 8
Tanishk Bagchi opens up about criticism on Ap Jaisa Koi remix

Tanishk Bagchi opens up about criticism on Ap Jaisa Koi remix

Radhika Madan want her film to spark conversations about strong headed women

Radhika Madan want her film to spark conversations about strong headed women

Jr NTR congratulates 'RRR' director for wining 'Best Director Award' at New York Film Critics Circle

Jr NTR congratulates 'RRR' director for wining 'Best Director Award' at New York Film Critics Circle