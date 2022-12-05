From Prince Harry to Bob Iger, five people who will make the news in 2023

Paris: From Florida governor Ron DeSantis to Britain´s Prince Harry, here are five people who are expected to make headlines in 2023.



- Prince Harry -

Britain´s royal family is bracing for more potentially damaging revelations as Prince Harry prepares to release his highly anticipated memoir "Spare", just four months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry has promised an "unflinching" account of life inside The Firm in the book, which will hit the shelves on January 10.

The 38-year-old self-exiled royal and his wife Meghan are already divisive figures in Britain following their tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021, in which they accused unnamed senior royals of racism.

- Ron DeSantis -

Will Donald Trump´s former apprentice, popular Florida governor Ron DeSantis, turn on his one-time master by challenging him for the Republican nomination for president?

Trump is already gearing up for a potential battle with his MAGA (Make America Great Again) disciple, whose stock has soared among Republicans.

DeSantis won a landslide re-election in November´s midterms, in which Trump loyalists fared badly. The property mogul has coined a nickname for the self-styled anti-woke warrior: "Ron de Sanctimonious".

- Kristalina Georgieva -

The 69-year-old head of the International Monetary Fund will have her work cut out in 2023 to try to head off a new global debt crisis triggered by escalating inflation and interest rates.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, driving up global food and energy prices, the Washington-based fund has provided around $90 billion in support to 16 countries. Her message to countries that may need digging out is: act early.

- Bob Iger -

Disney´s longtime CEO has been called back from retirement to try and work his old magic on the struggling entertainment company, which is burning through cash in its quest to attract streaming customers to Disney+.

But the 71-year-old faces a tall order to return Disney to the glory days of his 2005-2020 tenure.

- Margot Robbie -

Australian actress Margot Robbie, 32, nearly broke the internet when the first pictures of her and Ryan Gosling playing iconic doll duo Barbie and Ken in Greta Gerwig´s film about the Mattel toys were released in June.

Gerwig´s feminist "Barbie" is one of the most keenly awaited releases of 2023, along with Damien Chazelle´s "Babylon".

The latter also features "I, Tonya" star Robbie, this time as an unhinged, drugged-up anti-Barbie, in a tale about the wild ways of 1920s Hollywood. (Web Desk/AFP)