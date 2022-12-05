Elon Musk lashes out at fans, refuses to sign autographs

FileFootage

Elon Musk is often found in the headlines but the billionaire is seemingly not a fan of being chased by his admirers for autographs.



The business magnate was recently spotted yelling at his fans as he mistook them for media Tuesday. Moreover, the new owner of Twitter, outside the Dulles Int’l Airport, also refused to give autographs to them.

Meanwhile, Elon has been feuding with Kanye West on Twitter as the rapper recently ripped the Tesla mogul for suspending his account.

"Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with South African super model and we have an Elon, " he wrote.

"I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons and he is the first genetic hybrid that stuck.Well let's not forget about Obama.

The rapper wrote, "On Jay Z's birthday, future president of the United States Ye uses Mark Zuckerberg's platform to incite a mass investigation of Elon Musk's childhood photos in the midst of Balenciagagate."