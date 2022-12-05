 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 05 2022
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' becomes most-watched film on OTT in India

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Brahmastra earned INR 425 crore globally
'Brahmastra' earned INR 425 crore globally

After becoming a massive hit in the theatres, Brahmastra has now become the most watched film on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar in India.

The OTT platform has not revealed the numbers of hours or days or any other details. Usually the streaming platforms never really share these details of certain content.

Director Ayan Mukerji remarked that the response that his passionate project has received from the OTT streamer has been overwhelming for him.

He stated: “After a successful box office run, I am extremely excited by, and grateful for, the response to Brahmāstra’s digital premier on Disney+ Hotstar. “

“The long journey and the efforts of the whole team on ‘Brahmāstra – Part One: Shiva’ can now be put at ease. I thank all the viewers, our fans and supporters for tuning in and discovering the Astraverse.”

Actor Ranbir Kapoor also responded to the massive OTT success, said: “I am overjoyed with the response received for Brahmāstra: Part One in theaters, and now on Disney+ Hotstar. This film was a dream project for all of us, and moreover for Ayan Mukerji, who worked on it for a decade. On behalf of the entire Team of Brahmāstra, I would like to thank all the fans for supporting the film.”

Brahmastra featured Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy in the lead roles. The film earned around INR 425 crore worldwide, reports IndianExpress.  

