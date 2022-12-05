 
entertainment
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Video: Prince Harry talks ‘royal hierarchy’, ‘war against Meghan Markle’

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has just released another trailer as part of their promotions for the incoming docuseries.

The admissions have been shared in the second installment of the docuseries trailer shared to Twitter.

A voice similar to that of Prince Harry began the admission by explaining, “Theres a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”

A separate voice later added, “There was a war against Meghan Markle to suit other people’s agendas.”

Another voice also echoed similar sentiments in the trailer and claimed, “its [all] about hatred. Its about race.”

“it’s a dirty game. The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy.”

At this point Meghan Markle’s voice is also heard clearly, claiming, ‘I realized, ‘They’re never gonna protect you.”

Prince Harry also showcased some of his emotions regarding the matter and claimed, “I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

“No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

More From Entertainment:

Georgina Rodriguez’s sister says model is ‘ashamed of her current financial situation’

Georgina Rodriguez’s sister says model is ‘ashamed of her current financial situation’
Kate Middleton seen ‘taking control’ at Earthshot Prize Awards

Kate Middleton seen ‘taking control’ at Earthshot Prize Awards
Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner to celebrate Christmas together? Deets inside

Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner to celebrate Christmas together? Deets inside

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘very jealous’ of Kate Middleton, Prince William

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘very jealous’ of Kate Middleton, Prince William
Meghan Markle will ‘need a new career’: ‘It’s a dying cause’

Meghan Markle will ‘need a new career’: ‘It’s a dying cause’
Kate Middleton’s ‘flirty’ exchange with Prince William revealed by lip reader

Kate Middleton’s ‘flirty’ exchange with Prince William revealed by lip reader
‘Emancipation’ producer apologises for showing off photo of enslaved man at premiere

‘Emancipation’ producer apologises for showing off photo of enslaved man at premiere
Elon Musk lashes out at fans, refuses to sign autographs

Elon Musk lashes out at fans, refuses to sign autographs

Meghan Markle expressed ‘shock’ at not being paid for royal engagements

Meghan Markle expressed ‘shock’ at not being paid for royal engagements
Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ cast strikes a pose in stunning Paris shoot

Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ cast strikes a pose in stunning Paris shoot
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle SLAMMED over ‘money making’ plans after Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle SLAMMED over ‘money making’ plans after Megxit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave Tom Cruise ‘shocked’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave Tom Cruise ‘shocked’