 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
Web Desk

'Teen Wolf: The Movie' complete trailer unveils the entire wolf pack galvanising for a new threat

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Teen Wolf: The Movie complete trailer unveils the entire wolf pack galvanising for a new threat

The new Teen Wolf: The Movie is ready to bring Scott McCall's wolf and shapeshifters' pack back on screen.

The newly released trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie shows the wolf pack reconvening with its leader Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his long-lost, not-so-dead lover, Allison Argent (Crystal Reed).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trailer, released on Sunday, December 4, at the Teen Wolf: The Movie and Wolf Pack panel at Comic Con Experience in São Paulo, shows a new evil that arrives in Beacon Hills which draws McCall and other shapeshifters back to the town.

While Posey's character is not a teen anymore, yet his character can be seen saying "I’m still standing. I’m still the Alpha," in the trailer. Allison also appears at the trailer which comes a surprise for fans because she was allegedly killed off in the series' last season.

The movie based on the fan-favourite supernatural series on MTV, brings back almost the entire cast including Posey, Reed, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Colton Haynes, Ian Bohen, Tyler Hoechlin and Seth Gilliam.

Russell Mulcahy serves as the movie's director, while Jeff Davis has written and produced the movie.

Teen Wolf: The Movie will be available to stream on January 26, 2023 on Paramount+.

Watch the trailer below:



More From Entertainment:

Julia Roberts pays tribute to George Clooney wearing this unique dress: Check it out

Julia Roberts pays tribute to George Clooney wearing this unique dress: Check it out
The Weeknd hints at an upcoming single for ' Avatar: The Way of Water'

The Weeknd hints at an upcoming single for ' Avatar: The Way of Water'
Emily Ratajkowski steps outside in style after spending evening with Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski steps outside in style after spending evening with Pete Davidson
Brooklyn Beckham gets inked again as he adds to his collection of 100 tattoos

Brooklyn Beckham gets inked again as he adds to his collection of 100 tattoos
Amanda Holden exudes glamour in a striking red and gold mini dress

Amanda Holden exudes glamour in a striking red and gold mini dress
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't stop attacking royal family?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't stop attacking royal family?
Cardi B accentuates her hourglass figure in chic print dress

Cardi B accentuates her hourglass figure in chic print dress
Khloe Kardashian leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about relationship

Khloe Kardashian leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about relationship
Katie Price celebrates disabled son Harvey's 2st weight loss journey

Katie Price celebrates disabled son Harvey's 2st weight loss journey
'Good Morning America' hosts taken off air amid relationship rumours: Report

'Good Morning America' hosts taken off air amid relationship rumours: Report
Courteney Cox gets hit with football by Michael Evans Behling in new hilarious clip

Courteney Cox gets hit with football by Michael Evans Behling in new hilarious clip
Natalie Portman speaks up over ‘re-emergence’ of antisemitism in America

Natalie Portman speaks up over ‘re-emergence’ of antisemitism in America