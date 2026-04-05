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Jack Black celebrates major moment with his ‘Saturday Night Live' return

Jack Black’s latest 'SNL' monologue features cameo appearances from Tina Fey, Melissa McCarthy, and more

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 05, 2026

Jack Black celebrates major moment with his ‘Saturday Night Live&apos; return
Jack Black celebrates major moment with his ‘Saturday Night Live’ return

Jack Black has added another feather to his cap with his latest Saturday Night Live appearance.

Hitting a new milestone, the Kung Fu Panda star joined the show’s Five-Timers Club, an honour reserved for hosts who have appeared five times.

The newly minted five-timer was inducted into the aristocratic SNL club by a cavalcade of elites, with cameos from Jonah Hill, Tina Fey, Candice Bergen and Melissa McCarthy.

Moreover, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungl‪e‬ actor’s monologue turned into a surprise musical performance of Seven Nation Army as he teamed up with Jack White.

After Black’s successful induction, White entered the scene for a reworked rendition of the signature 2003 single by The White Stripes, featuring altered lyrics referencing the Five-Timers Club and the night’s episode, while maintaining the song’s iconic guitar riff.

The latest episode comes after the NBC comedy sketch series released a promo on Wednesday, April 1, with the 56-year-old actor and comedian filming a “Get Ready With Me” vertical video before hosting SNL.

“The musical guest is my brother from another color, Jack White,” the similarly named Grammy winner quips before breaking out into an air guitar solo. “And because I’m hosting the show for the one, two, three, four — count ’em — fifth time!”

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