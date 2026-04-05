Kristen Stewart is done playing it safe in Hollywood

Kristen Stewart is done just standing in front of the camera – she’s coming for the director’s chair, and she’s not playing small.

Fresh off her debut film The Chronology of Water, Stewart is already dreaming bigger… and somehow more chaotic (in a good way).

Yes, that includes possibly revisiting Twilight – but don’t expect sparkly nostalgia. Stewart wants to shake it up.

“I know, imagine if we had a huge budget and a bunch of love and support,” she said. “I would love to readapt. I’m doing it. I’m committed.”

Casual. Not intimidating at all.

After spending years learning from directors like Catherine Hardwicke and Pablo Larraín, Stewart has clearly been taking notes – and now she’s ready to rewrite the rules.

But here’s the twist: while she’s flirting with blockbuster territory, she’s also plotting something wildly indie.

“I need 10 people to help make this movie with me in Los Angeles… I don’t need to make any money. We will make this in the dead of night and nobody will know it. F–king try to shut us down. That’s the way I want to make my next movie.”

Translation? No studios, no notes, no nonsense.

Between a packed acting slate – including projects tied to Amazon – and her directing ambitions, 2026 might be Stewart’s busiest year yet.

“I want to make my next movie so badly,” she admitted. “So I need to stop eating this one over and over and over.”

In other words: she’s done looking back – and Hollywood might want to keep up.