Tuesday Dec 06 2022
Netflix looking to develop 'Dr. Frankenstein' movie from Guillermo Del Toro

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Netflix looking to develop Dr. Frankenstein movie from Guillermo Del Toro

Netflix is eying to develop a Dr. Frankenstein movie from well known horror movie director Guillermo del Toro.

Guillermo del Toro is currently on Netflix, as his 2022 has been busy with projects like Pinocchio and Cabinet of Curiosities.

According to What's on Netflix, while fans wait for the renewal of Cabinet of Curiosities, attention has turned to del Toro's new title for the streaming service.

Speaking about his next project, del Toro told the Variety Awards podcast, "Well, I’m working on a monster movie; I cannot say the title because it may change, and I could end up making something else.

He also added, "But right now, I’m writing and designing. And we have for the last couple of years. Hopefully, it’ll be next, but anything can happen."

First published in 1818, by Mary Shelley, Frankenstein became a global icon for horror movies and series for decades. Although Universal Pictures re-copyrighted the character, the story of Frankenstein is within the public domain.

Netflix started looking to develop Frankenstein in March 2022 from Elizabeth S. Wrightson.

Sources also told the outlet that Oscar Isaac, known for Dune, Disney+’s Moon Knight, and Star Wars, is in talks to feature in the upcoming film.

