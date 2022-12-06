 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Hilary Duff recounts battling ‘horrifying’ eating disorder at 17

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Hilary Duff recounts battling ‘horrifying’ eating disorder at 17
Hilary Duff recounts battling ‘horrifying’ eating disorder at 17

Hilary Duff went through a ‘horrifying’ eating disorder when she was starting out early in her career.

The Disney Channel alum, 35, recently spoke to Women's Health Australia about how she overcame her body dysmorphia that she struggled at 17 years old , via People.

“Because of my career path, I can't help but be like, ‘I am on camera and actresses are skinny.' It was horrifying,” she recounted.

The Lizzie McGuire star shared that over the years she has learned to appreciate her body and maintain a healthy relationship with it.

“[I'm] appreciating my health, doing activities that make me feel strong instead of just bettering the outside of my body," Duff added. "Spending time with people that make me feel good and share similar views on health and body positivity and getting enough sleep and balance in my diet.”

Duff’s personal trainer Dominic Leeder explained that although she's dedicated to her health and fitness, they aren't Duff's top priority.

“I don't feel like she'll mind me saying this: yes, her fitness and health are hugely important to Hilary,” he told the magazine. “What's more important to her is her family and work. When she comes home from work, she wants to spend time with her family because she spends very little time with them when she's hard at work, so every moment counts.”

Leeder explained, his approach to training the Younger alum is all about sustainability. “When I met Hilary, we decided to focus on resistance training, because we wanted to build lean muscle mass and up her metabolism," he revealed. "Her diet was also a huge factor and I wanted to make sure that she was eating the correct amount of macros for the goal that she needed.”

Duff currently stars in How I Met Your Mother spinoff series, How I Met Your Father.

More From Entertainment:

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is the reason of Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde’s split? Deets inside

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is the reason of Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde’s split? Deets inside
Adele tricks her fans to make them love her more, claims expert

Adele tricks her fans to make them love her more, claims expert
Georgina Rodriguez takes breath away in gorgeous mini black dress

Georgina Rodriguez takes breath away in gorgeous mini black dress
Millie Bobby Brown vacations at beachside with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown vacations at beachside with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
Prince William wishes Warren Gatland ‘very best of luck’ as Wales rugby coach

Prince William wishes Warren Gatland ‘very best of luck’ as Wales rugby coach
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds get into cute banter over Christmas attire

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds get into cute banter over Christmas attire
Mariah Carey's life and career detailed in a new comic book

Mariah Carey's life and career detailed in a new comic book
‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix docuseries opens old wounds

‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix docuseries opens old wounds
George Clooney jokes wife Amal’s responsible for children’s ‘witty’ sense of humor

George Clooney jokes wife Amal’s responsible for children’s ‘witty’ sense of humor

Julia Roberts dons dress covered in George Clooney photos at Kennedy Honors

Julia Roberts dons dress covered in George Clooney photos at Kennedy Honors
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'gaslighting' entire Britain

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'gaslighting' entire Britain
Prince William asked to ‘correct’ rogue Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William asked to ‘correct’ rogue Prince Harry, Meghan Markle