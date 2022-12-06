Netflix 'Wednesday' gears into damage-control amid covid backlash

Netflix show Wednesday received backlash after it was revealed Jenna Ortega was sick with COVID while shooting the iconic dance sequence.

Wednesday‘s production company MGM said, “strict COVID protocols were followed, and once the positive test was confirmed, production removed Jenna from the set.”



During an interview with NME, the 20-year-old said, “I choreographed that myself!," adding, “I’m not a dancer and I’m sure that’s obvious. I’d gotten the song [The Cramps’ 1981 single ‘Goo Goo Muck’] about a week before and I just pulled from whatever I could… it’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film.”

Jenna added, “Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result.”

“I asked to redo it but we didn’t have time. I think I probably could have done it a bit better,” she said.



