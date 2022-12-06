 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan': YRF shares new character poster of SRK

Pathaan is all set to release worldwide on January 25
Earlier today, Yash Raj Films has released a new poster featuring Shah Rukh Khan from forthcoming action-thriller film Pathaan.

The new character poster shows SRK standing still with a shotgun having an intense look on his face. His hair can be seen flowing with strong breeze. The backdrop showcases numerous landmarks of Dubai.

Check out the new poster:

Talking about SRK’s look in the film, director Aanad said: “Shah Rukh Khan has sported countless looks that have shaped the pop-culture of our country and inspired generations of youngsters to dress like the king of Bollywood. His looks are associated with moments and memories of people and it won’t be wrong to say that he has made India more fashionable through his style in films.”

“So, it was a task and a big challenge to craft a look that is extremely different for SRK, who is playing a daredevil spy in Pathaan. We wanted to capture the essence of his character which is inherently cool through what he wears and also his hairstyle. We wanted to make SRK the symbol of alpha and machismo, someone who is effortlessly cool and hot at the same time, through his look.”

The teaser of Siddharth Aanad’s directorial film Pathaan was released last month on the occasion of King Khan’s birthday. The film also features actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

Pathaan also has Salman Khan’s cameo appearance. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will also be making a special appearance in Khan’s Tiger 3, reports IndianExpress.

