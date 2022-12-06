 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Adele makes 'weird' confession about her trip to Jamaica

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

FileFootage

Adele recently returned with her postponed Las Vegas residency and the singer left audience shocked with her 'weird' confession about her trip to Jamaica.

Over the weekend, the Hello hit-maker wore her heart on her sleeve to weigh in on her belief in God, revealing that she had a baptism in the ocean.

The Star reported that the she met James Bond creator Ian Fleming during her stay at the Jamaican resort GoldenEye Bay.

“This might sound weird. But I had a baptism in Jamaica in the ocean,” she said.

“I gave it to myself. It wasn’t not like official. I went into Goldeneye and I went into that water and I came out a completely different person there.” Adele added.

“I truly believe that God was there in that ocean,” she continued before adding Adele was 'off her face'.

Meanwhile, Adele also opened up on the backlash over her alleged ‘insensitive’ choice. “I don’t know if we should bring that up. The Americans didn’t like it, but they (The Jamaicans) loved it.

“Can you imagine if you came dressed as me when I was in Jamaica?” she added.

