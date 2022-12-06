Flora Saini has opened up about the domestic abuse she went through

Flora Saini talked about the domestic abuse she went through

Flora Saini, who gained fame after Stree, got candid about the domestic abuse she went through at the hands of her boyfriend.

She has opened up a little more about everything she went through. She talked about how he almost killed her, and also threatened to kill her parents. She also talked about how she was told to prove her love for him. She also mentioned he hid himself so well by being so good to her that even her parents were deluded to believe him.

Referring the case of Shraddha Walkar, who was murdered by her boyfriend in Delhi, she said, “Your parents see the red flags. In Shraddha’s case as well, the same happened. They first cut you out from your family. I also left my home, and within a week of moving in with him, I was being bashed up. I couldn’t understand why he was beating me up suddenly, because in my eyes he was a really nice guy.”

Recalling a night she was brutally beaten up by him, she said, “One night, he’d beaten me so much that I had a fractured jaw. He took his father’s picture and warned me saying I swear on my father that I will kill you tonight. When he turned back to keep the photo frame back, in that fraction of a second, my mom’s voice echoed in my ears that at such a moment you will have to run - bas bhaag, mat soch ki kapde pehne hai ya nahi, paise hain ya nahi, bas bhaag (run and don’t think if you have clothes on or not, If you have the money or not, run for your life). I ran to my home and I decided that I’m never going back.”

Fiona has appeared in films like Lakshmi, Dabangg 2 and Stree Part one.