Tuesday Dec 06 2022
Aryan Khan wraps up debut script for dad SRK's 'Red Chillies Entertainment'

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

SRK is collaborating with Israeli actor/screenwriter Lior Roz to train Aryan
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has just wrapped up his debut script which is going to be a web series.

Khan’s script is backed by father SRK’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment. He will be the showrunner and director of the show which is most likely going to release in 2023.

He shared the news of his debut project on his Instagram and wrote: “Wrapped with the writing. Can’t wait to say action.”

As soon as Aryan dropped the news, mother Gauri Khan immediately rushed towards the comment section and showed her excitement. She wrote: “Can’t wait to watch.”

Aryan Khan is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son. As per the reports, SRK has teamed up with an Israeli actor/screenwriter Lior Roz to train son Aryan. The work on his project upcoming debut script has already started, reports IndiaToday. 

