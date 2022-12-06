 
Farhan Akhtar thinks not everyone can like his voice and that's okay

Farhan Akhtar doesn't expect everyone to like his voice 

Farhan Akhtar has been performing his own music and English songs live at Mumbai and the response was quite mixed. The actor cum singer has opened up about the response he has received for his music.

“There are some people who liked it, and there were also some who didn’t like it. That is part and parcel of life. You can’t expect everyone to love everything you do all the time. That is not going to happen. I really don’t know what to comment on how people feel about it, this is the voice I have been given.” He said.

He further said, “What’s important is that over time, I feel the love of people wherever I go. At the end of the day, no matter what happens, it’s important to me that those who come for my concert have a good time. I make sure that my performance is good, my singing is good. There is a lot of focus on it. I am constantly improving. I don’t think any singer reaches that place where they say ‘this is it’. I want to keep pushing, and that’s been happening. Also, people mimic my voice, they can’t mimic my style.”

He concluded, “The world came to a standstill, all plans were cancelled. It’s this year that the live music scene is coming back into its own. It has been a struggle for people who are organising these events, they did lose a lot of money in the last two years, it’s not been easy for them, for whatever it’s worth, to say ‘okay let’s put on a gig of English music; They would right now much rather have the robust Hindi music playing, to get the excitement going.”

