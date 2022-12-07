 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could face consequences from King Charles III, warns Diana's butler

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell has slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their upcoming documentary.

Paul Burrell has branded the couple's upcoming documentary 'self-obsessed narcissism'.

He said Meghan and Harry should be stripped of their royal titles following the release of their explosive documentary trailer.

Paul, speaking to Piers Morgan on Talk TV last night, said pair should 'absolutely' face consequences from King Charles III.

The 64-year-old former aide also claimed that while Princess Diana would have applauded Harry for protecting his family, she wouldn't have enjoyed the 'commercialism' around her youngest son and his bride.

'The don't want to be members of the royal family, so why should they trade on royal titles?' he remarked, at one point branding the California-based couple's actions as 'self-obsessed narcissism'.

Harry's mother was very proud of 'her boys being members of the royal family', and supported the monarchy. She always thought it was Harry's job to be William's wingman, to be there for him on his path to monarchy,' insisted Paul.

Talk TV contributor Paula Rhone-Adrien said that the pair are 'hurting', and urged that the problem will 'never be resolved' without listening to their side of the story

'We're talking about racism,' she told Piers. 'Talking about people who feel that their mental health was so affected that she was going to commit suicide...'

Yesterday Netflix confirmed that volume one of the documentary will launch on December 8 - exactly three months after the death of Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The second volume will be released on December 15 - clashing with the Princess of Wales' carol service.

Shunning all the backlash, Meghan and Harry have arrived in New York City. The Sussexes and others will be honoured for their commitment to social change' at Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala on December 6.

