Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor to star in Anurag Basu's 'Metro in Dino'

Anurag Basu has roped music composer Pritam for the music of the film

Filmmaker Anurag Basu is all set to come up with an anthology Metro In Dino for which he has teamed up with actor Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan to play the lead roles.

Reportedly, the film will be portraying the bittersweet stories of human relationships existing in modern days. The viewers are not only going to witness a new storyline but will also experience the first on-screen appearance of Sara and Aditya together.

While talking about the film, Basu revealed: “Metro…In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people. It has been a while I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!”

“The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn’t be more happy to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work.”

Metro In Dino will also feature other stars like: Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma among others, reports ETimes.

