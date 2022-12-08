 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Avatar 2’: Kate Winslet sets new underwater filming record after Tom Cruise

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

‘Avatar 2’: Kate Winslet sets new underwater filming record after Tom Cruise
‘Avatar 2’: Kate Winslet sets new underwater filming record after Tom Cruise 

Kate Winslet has smashed Tom Cruise's on-set record for holding breath underwater while filming Avatar: The Way Of Water.

The Titanic star, 47, managed to hold her breath underwater for seven minutes and 12 seconds during the shoot of Avatar 2.

Cruise had previously set the record for six minutes whilst filming an underwater stunt for his film, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.

“It was brilliant and I was very proud of myself and I’ll probably never be able to do it again,” Winslet said while working in James Cameron directorial.

“That came at the end of four weeks worth of quite intense training and it was in the dive tank, it was in the training tank. But I loved it,” the Holiday actress said.

Winslet’s co-star Sigourney Weaver also revealed earlier this year the Avatar: The Way of Water cast trained with elite military divers in order to maximize the amount of time they could hold their breath underwater.

Avatar: The Way of Water will hit the theatres on December 16 2022. The first Avatar film was released in 2009.

Avatar 3 will be released on December 20 2024!

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick regrets how he ‘treated’ Kourtney Kardashian during their relationship

Scott Disick regrets how he ‘treated’ Kourtney Kardashian during their relationship

Meghan Markle pal says 'I'm sorry' for introducing her to Harry: 'All my fault'

Meghan Markle pal says 'I'm sorry' for introducing her to Harry: 'All my fault'
Meghan Markle, Harry slamming Queen 'legacy' with 'utterly explosive' series

Meghan Markle, Harry slamming Queen 'legacy' with 'utterly explosive' series
Angel Carter mourns loss of twin Aaron Carter on their 35th birthday

Angel Carter mourns loss of twin Aaron Carter on their 35th birthday
Piers Morgan calls out Meghan Markle 'travesty' over fake Netflix photo

Piers Morgan calls out Meghan Markle 'travesty' over fake Netflix photo
Paris Hilton says she is IVF ready in 2023: 'Perfect timing'

Paris Hilton says she is IVF ready in 2023: 'Perfect timing'
Kanye West talks about 'abstinence' before marriage, spills real reason Kim left

Kanye West talks about 'abstinence' before marriage, spills real reason Kim left
Chris Hemsworth calla Russell Crowe his hero as he receives AACTA award

Chris Hemsworth calla Russell Crowe his hero as he receives AACTA award

Neil Gaiman and other top authors open up about their ‘worst book signing’ stories

Neil Gaiman and other top authors open up about their ‘worst book signing’ stories
Selma Blair gushes over Sarah Michelle Gellar after winning People’s Choice Awards

Selma Blair gushes over Sarah Michelle Gellar after winning People’s Choice Awards