Gerard Pique accused of cheating on Shakira with more than 50 women

Gerard Pique has been accused of being disloyal to his ex-girlfriend Shakira with "multiple women" during their 12-year relationship.

The startling revelation comes months after the sports star and the Waka Waka singer parted ways without disclosing the reason of their split.

Soon after the former flames announce their separation, rumours spread over the internet that Pique has cheated on the Columbian singer.

Later, the footballer made first public appearance with his new girlfriend, a 23-year-old PR student, Clara Chia Marti, further fueling the speculations.

Now, journalist Jordi Martin, who claims to be a specialist when it comes to the former couple, claimed that Pique cheated on Shakira not once but “countless times.”

"He has cheated not only with Clara Chia but countless times. More than 50. Shakira is now finding out everything," he claimed as per Marca Magazine.

"One was in 2012, and in 2016 with his ex-partner Nuria Tomas, [and] two years ago with a girl in a nightclub in Barcelona..." he added.