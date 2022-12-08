 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Gerard Pique accused of cheating on Shakira with more than 50 women

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Gerard Pique accused of cheating on Shakira with more than 50 women
Gerard Pique accused of cheating on Shakira with more than 50 women

Gerard Pique has been accused of being disloyal to his ex-girlfriend Shakira with "multiple women" during their 12-year relationship.

The startling revelation comes months after the sports star and the Waka Waka singer parted ways without disclosing the reason of their split.

Soon after the former flames announce their separation, rumours spread over the internet that Pique has cheated on the Columbian singer.

Later, the footballer made first public appearance with his new girlfriend, a 23-year-old PR student, Clara Chia Marti, further fueling the speculations.

Now, journalist Jordi Martin, who claims to be a specialist when it comes to the former couple, claimed that Pique cheated on Shakira not once but “countless times.”

"He has cheated not only with Clara Chia but countless times. More than 50. Shakira is now finding out everything," he claimed as per Marca Magazine.

"One was in 2012, and in 2016 with his ex-partner Nuria Tomas, [and] two years ago with a girl in a nightclub in Barcelona..." he added.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle show 'no sense of gratitude' towards Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle show 'no sense of gratitude' towards Royal Family
Harry, Meghan release Netflix series ‘exactly 3 months’ after Queen died

Harry, Meghan release Netflix series ‘exactly 3 months’ after Queen died
Kim Kardashian blasted for missing THR awards due to date mix up

Kim Kardashian blasted for missing THR awards due to date mix up

‘The Daily Show’ reveals celebrity guest hosts line-up after Trevor Noah departure

‘The Daily Show’ reveals celebrity guest hosts line-up after Trevor Noah departure

Paris Jackson talks about the wholesome lessons she learnt from dad Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson talks about the wholesome lessons she learnt from dad Michael Jackson

Pete Davidson is ‘little hypersensitive’ for ‘more chilled’ Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson is ‘little hypersensitive’ for ‘more chilled’ Emily Ratajkowski
Meghan Markle opens up on receiving death threat

Meghan Markle opens up on receiving death threat
Khloe Kardashian says ‘solitude is my power’ one year after Tristan Thompson split

Khloe Kardashian says ‘solitude is my power’ one year after Tristan Thompson split

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix series snubbed by pals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix series snubbed by pals

Kim Kardashian ‘makes sure’ Kanye West spends time with Saint on 7th birthday

Kim Kardashian ‘makes sure’ Kanye West spends time with Saint on 7th birthday
Meghan Markle made Harry feel sorry on their very first date

Meghan Markle made Harry feel sorry on their very first date
Meghan Markle was asked to choose between Prince William, Harry in 2015?

Meghan Markle was asked to choose between Prince William, Harry in 2015?