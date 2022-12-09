 
Aima Baig's Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha will tug at your heartstrings

Aima Baig's Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha is out now

Aima Baig has been experimenting with her music for quite a while now. Her new song ‘Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha’ is out today and it is a heartbreaking reminder of how first love feels like. 


The song is a rendition of Kaifi Khalil’s Kahani Suno 2.0. The original song was massively popular and so many reels were made on it. Aima, being the experimental singer she is, liked the song so much that she decided to bring her own element in it.

Talking about the song, she said, “This song creates a sort of emotional reaction that seeks to connect love and soul. The journey of the video shoot was impulsive and exciting. I am thankful to my friend Adnan Qazi who directed it in short span of 5 hours. His magical creation always leave an impression that beautifies the music piece. The song is near to my heart and I’m excited to share it with the people.”

The song is out on YouTube and all streaming platforms globally now. 

