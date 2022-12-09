 
entertainment
Friday Dec 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Ricky Gervais shares James Corden reached out to apologise after joke-stealing scandal

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Ricky Gervais shares James Corden reached out to apologise after joke-stealing scandal
Ricky Gervais shares James Corden reached out to apologise after joke-stealing scandal

Ricky Gervais has no ill feelings towards James Corden as he admitted that he has contacted him directly to apologise for using his joke on TV.

The Late Late Show host had already publicly apologised for using a gag from Ricky's 2018 stand-up show Humanity during a monologue on his late-night US TV show.

And now sharing that he has directly apologised for the incident, the After Life star has shared that he said 'Don't worry about it' and was convinced a scriptwriter wrote the copied lines.

Asked if Corden had directly contacted him, Ricky told the Headliners podcast, said: 'He did. I said "Don't worry about it", I said "if your writers were in the back of the room when I was warming up and you got it out there before I did it on Netflix...", but whatever you think of James Corden there is no way he knowingly ripped off my joke and thought he'd get away with it.'

Asked if he regretted reacting to it, Ricky added: 'No, because I'm allowed. I didn't how it had happened. And I thought it was funny. I thought it was absurd that it was such an obvious rip-off.

'But again I don't know how he got to it because the writer must have walked him through and said "Do this and do that". Or he saw it five years ago and completely forgot about it and thought he'd made it up. That can happen as well.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift gears up to direct her first feature-length film

Taylor Swift gears up to direct her first feature-length film
Elle King cancels her shows after suffering from concussion

Elle King cancels her shows after suffering from concussion
Backstreet Boys Holiday special show cancelled after lawsuit and rape allegations on Nick Carter

Backstreet Boys Holiday special show cancelled after lawsuit and rape allegations on Nick Carter
Al Pacino steals the spotlight in his return to the second and final season of the 'Hunters': Check out the teaser

Al Pacino steals the spotlight in his return to the second and final season of the 'Hunters': Check out the teaser
Kendall Jenner oozes charm in strapless minidress before switching to a maxi

Kendall Jenner oozes charm in strapless minidress before switching to a maxi
Michelle Yeoh confirmed to play Madame Morrible in upcoming 'Wicked' films

Michelle Yeoh confirmed to play Madame Morrible in upcoming 'Wicked' films
ASAP Rocky to Adam Levine: Cheating Scandals that shocked the world in 2022

ASAP Rocky to Adam Levine: Cheating Scandals that shocked the world in 2022
Kanye West wants his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to marry THIS celebrity

Kanye West wants his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to marry THIS celebrity

Nick Carter looks relaxed as he steps out for first time following rape allegations

Nick Carter looks relaxed as he steps out for first time following rape allegations

Harry Styles secretly hanging out with Kendall Jenner after Olivia Wilde split

Harry Styles secretly hanging out with Kendall Jenner after Olivia Wilde split
Jennifer Lopez urging Ben Affleck to get fillers to iron out his ‘crow's feet’

Jennifer Lopez urging Ben Affleck to get fillers to iron out his ‘crow's feet’
Simon Cowell’s ex Sinitta criticizes producers for saying she is 'still in love' with him

Simon Cowell’s ex Sinitta criticizes producers for saying she is 'still in love' with him