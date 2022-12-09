Ayushmann Khurrana wants Vicky Donor 2 to be made in next 10 years

Ayushmann Khurrana talked about the sequel of his hit film Vicky Donor in a recent interview and shared that he would want Vicky Donor 2 to be made in the next 10 years, as reported by IndiaToday.

Ayushmann shared about Vicky Donor that he was surprised that a film was being made on such a topic. He further shared about the idea of Vicky Donor 2 that all the kids of his character Vicky have grown up and he has to look for them.

Ayushmann said, "I want Vicky Donor 2 to be made after 10 years. By that time, all the kids should be grown up and Vicky can look for them.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in An Action Hero.

An Action Hero stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The film is an action thriller which released in theatres on December 2, 2022. The film is directed by debutant director Anirudh Iyer, written by Neeraj Yaadav, and co-produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions.