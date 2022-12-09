 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Ayushmann Khurrana wants Vicky Donor 2 to be made in next 10 years

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana wants Vicky Donor 2 to be made in next 10 years
Ayushmann Khurrana wants Vicky Donor 2 to be made in next 10 years

Ayushmann Khurrana talked about the sequel of his hit film Vicky Donor in a recent interview and shared that he would want Vicky Donor 2 to be made in the next 10 years, as reported by IndiaToday.

Ayushmann shared about Vicky Donor that he was surprised that a film was being made on such a topic. He further shared about the idea of Vicky Donor 2 that all the kids of his character Vicky have grown up and he has to look for them.

Ayushmann said, "I want Vicky Donor 2 to be made after 10 years. By that time, all the kids should be grown up and Vicky can look for them.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in An Action Hero.

An Action Hero stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The film is an action thriller which released in theatres on December 2, 2022. The film is directed by debutant director Anirudh Iyer, written by Neeraj Yaadav, and co-produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions.

More From Showbiz:

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he bought Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' ticket in black

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he bought Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' ticket in black

Kajol reveals people warned her about career at the time of wedding

Kajol reveals people warned her about career at the time of wedding
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays steady after 3 weeks in theatres

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays steady after 3 weeks in theatres
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to cross INR 10 crore mark at the box office

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to cross INR 10 crore mark at the box office
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' to be pulled out of theatres soon

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' to be pulled out of theatres soon
Ranbir Kapoor gets candid about his biggest insecurity

Ranbir Kapoor gets candid about his biggest insecurity

Karan Johar calls Bollywood out for lack of original content

Karan Johar calls Bollywood out for lack of original content

Huma Qureshi on pay disparity in Bollywood: 'It's very off'

Huma Qureshi on pay disparity in Bollywood: 'It's very off'
Hrithik Roshan poses with Jackie Chan at Red Sea IFF

Hrithik Roshan poses with Jackie Chan at Red Sea IFF
Kajol's thoughts on her contemporaries doing more diverse roles than her

Kajol's thoughts on her contemporaries doing more diverse roles than her
Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' first look unveiled

Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' first look unveiled
Aima Baig's Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha will tug at your heartstrings

Aima Baig's Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha will tug at your heartstrings