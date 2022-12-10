 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Emily Ratajkowski says therapy helped conquer 'fear of abandonment'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski says therapy helped conquer fear of abandonment
Emily Ratajkowski says therapy helped conquer 'fear of abandonment'

Emily Ratajkowski shared that therapy has taught her to be independent amid her fears of abandonment.

The model spoke to her High Low podcast listeners on Thursday, December 8th, 2022, about bettering herself by studying attachment styles.

“I’ve been in therapy for quite a long time,” the EmRata first noted.

Ratajkowski, 31, explained that she tested for an “anxious preoccupied” attachment style when she began therapy, but recently found that she has progressed to a “more secure” type, via Page Six.

“It means you really don’t want to be alone,” she said. “You typically have negative self-image [and a] positive views of others. They often seek approval, support, responsiveness from their partner. You’re always turning to your parent for more reassur[ance],” Ratajkowski continued.

The actress, who divorced husband Sebastian Bear-McClard amid a cheating scandal earlier this year, is currently 'happy dating' Pete Davidson. She revealed that therapy is what helped her overcome her fears.

“For me, it was really in therapy where I learned to be independent and get to the root of my fear of abandonment.”

As a mom of one-year-old son Slyvester, who was born in March, 2021, the model is trying to work a "secure" attachment with him.

EmRata has been making headlines for going out with DJ Orazio Rispo, followed by Pete Davidson. She was also romantically linked to Brad Pitt in September, via the outlet.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in October Ratajkowski revealed that she is currently just having fun. “I wasn’t very good at deciding what I liked [before]. So, now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts.'”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartbreaking news

Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartbreaking news
DC set to move Aquaman's Jason Momoa to different hero: Report

DC set to move Aquaman's Jason Momoa to different hero: Report
Rihanna supports beau A$AP Rocky as he announces new musical album

Rihanna supports beau A$AP Rocky as he announces new musical album
Harry, Meghan overlook Queen’s proudest achievement in Netflix series: ‘Patronising!’

Harry, Meghan overlook Queen’s proudest achievement in Netflix series: ‘Patronising!’

Prince Philip wrote 'Charles is silly to leave you for Camilla' in secret letter to Diana

Prince Philip wrote 'Charles is silly to leave you for Camilla' in secret letter to Diana
Quebec Assembly makes the oath to King Charles III optional

Quebec Assembly makes the oath to King Charles III optional
R. Kelly straight up denies releasing 'I Admit It' album

R. Kelly straight up denies releasing 'I Admit It' album
Kate Winslet opens up about ‘Mare of Easttown’ season 2 possibility

Kate Winslet opens up about ‘Mare of Easttown’ season 2 possibility

Kate Middleton unearthed video raises doubts over Meghan Markle remarks

Kate Middleton unearthed video raises doubts over Meghan Markle remarks
'One Tree Hill' Bevin Prince says late husband talked being 'struck by lightening' before death

'One Tree Hill' Bevin Prince says late husband talked being 'struck by lightening' before death
Henry Cavill Superman can not fit in the new DC Universe?

Henry Cavill Superman can not fit in the new DC Universe?
Hasan Minhaj says Trevor Noah made 'The Daily Show' 'his own'

Hasan Minhaj says Trevor Noah made 'The Daily Show' 'his own'