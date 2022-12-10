DC set to move Aquaman's Jason Momoa to different hero: Report

DC has other plans for Aquaman star Jason Momoa, as the actor is switched by the studio to antihero Lobo, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The bombshell report adds that new DC chiefs Peter Safran and James Gunn are eying for a new direction for the DC universe. In the hope of getting it, a house cleaning is required.

The execs are reportedly looking to make The See star the DC antihero Lobo.

The report notes that the 43-year-old upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom potentially will be the last as underwater hero up playing underwater hero, which releases on December 25, 2023.

Following that, Momoa will don the character of Lobo. This foul-mouthed alien works as an interstellar mercenary and bounty hunter.

Further, Gunn said at the end of his tweet thread that he couldn’t share much more on the future of the DCU, as they still have much more to think about as they figure out how to move forward.