Saturday Dec 10 2022
King Charles dodges question about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix show

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

King Charles III reportedly played coy when media persons tried to know the monarch's response about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary.

During his appearance in London on Thursday amid the release Netflix's Meghan & Harry docuseries, King Charles dodged reporters' questions about their relationship. "Have you talked to Prince Harry," He was asked.

A video, showing Charles in good mood amid questions from media person about the Sussexes' documentary, went viral.

King Charles and Prince William won't engage in any battle with Prince Harry and Meghan following their Netflix series. They, along with other senior royals, are expected to carry on 'business as usual'.

The senior royals are all expected to attend the Princess of Wales' Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Thursday - the same day that the next three episodes of the Netflix series will be released.

