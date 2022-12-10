Red Sea International Film Festival: Hrithik Roshan looks dashing in Black tuxedo

Red Sea International Film Festival: Hrithik Roshan looks dashing in Black

Actor Hrithik Roshan is one of the most good-looking stars of Bollywood and he looked no different at the Red Sea International Film Festival.



The actor dropped a bunch of pictures of him on Instagram. He wore a black tuxedo with a black bow and posed in style for the photos.



Saba Azad took to the comments section to drop a red heart emoji along with a laughing and a smiling emoji.



As per reports, the couple was supposed to move in together into an apartment in a building called Mannat in Mumbai.



A source said that they are not true and the couple is currently focusing on their careers. While clarifying the rumours, a source revealed, "There’s no truth to the stories of Hrithik & Saba moving in together. They are in a happy place now and this is definitely not on their minds. They are both currently busy focusing on their respective work commitments."

While Saba is working on Rocket Boys 2 & Front Page, Hrithik is shooting for Fighter in Assam.

