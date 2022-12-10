 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Red Sea International Film Festival: Hrithik Roshan looks dashing in Black tuxedo

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Red Sea International Film Festival: Hrithik Roshan looks dashing in Black
Red Sea International Film Festival: Hrithik Roshan looks dashing in Black

Actor Hrithik Roshan is one of the most good-looking stars of Bollywood and he looked no different at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

The actor dropped a bunch of pictures of him on Instagram. He wore a black tuxedo with a black bow and posed in style for the photos.

Saba Azad took to the comments section to drop a red heart emoji along with a laughing and a smiling emoji.

Red Sea International Film Festival: Hrithik Roshan looks dashing in Black tuxedo

As per reports, the couple was supposed to move in together into an apartment in a building called Mannat in Mumbai. 

A source said that they are not true and the couple is currently focusing on their careers. While clarifying the rumours, a source revealed, "There’s no truth to the stories of Hrithik & Saba moving in together. They are in a happy place now and this is definitely not on their minds. They are both currently busy focusing on their respective work commitments."

While Saba is working on Rocket Boys 2 & Front Page, Hrithik is shooting for Fighter in Assam.

More From Showbiz:

Nargis Fakhri says she gets annoyed when people invade her privacy

Nargis Fakhri says she gets annoyed when people invade her privacy
Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he once had no place to stay

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he once had no place to stay
Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels he acted badly in 'Sabka badla lega tera Faizal' scene

Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels he acted badly in 'Sabka badla lega tera Faizal' scene
Shriya Saran talks about working in Drishyam 2 after passing away of Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat

Shriya Saran talks about working in Drishyam 2 after passing away of Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' inches closer to INR 60 crore mark on Day 15

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' inches closer to INR 60 crore mark on Day 15
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains its pace after 22 days in theatres

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains its pace after 22 days in theatres
Arjun Kapoor's 'Kuttey' trailer to release on Dec 15

Arjun Kapoor's 'Kuttey' trailer to release on Dec 15
Ranbir Kapoor details about dividing parenting duties with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor details about dividing parenting duties with Alia Bhatt

Ayushmann Khurrana wants Vicky Donor 2 to be made in next 10 years

Ayushmann Khurrana wants Vicky Donor 2 to be made in next 10 years
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he bought Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' ticket in black

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he bought Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' ticket in black

Kajol reveals people warned her about career at the time of wedding

Kajol reveals people warned her about career at the time of wedding
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays steady after 3 weeks in theatres

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays steady after 3 weeks in theatres