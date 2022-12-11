 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise stopped her 'panicking' with tough love

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Emily Blunt admits Tom Cruise gave her tough love with she struggled on the sets of Edge of Tomorrow.

Speaking on podcast 'Smartless', the actress revealed that Cruise asked her to 'stop being a p**sy' when she was afraid of wearing an 85-pound costume.

“We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” she began.

“When you hear the word ‘tactile,’ you think that sounds nice and cozy. There was nothing cozy about these suits. It was like 85 pounds. It was so heavy,” she continued. “The first time I put it on I started to cry, and [Cruise] didn’t know what to do.”

Blunt revealed that Cruise “stared at her” and observed how she panicked.

“I was like, ‘Tom, I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this shoot,’ and just started to cry,” she admitted. “I said, ‘I’m feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.'”

“He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a p—y, OK?'" Emily revealed.

The actress admits Cruise's technique worked and she was able to then carry the suit.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle sister Samantha says dad is not watching 'disrespectful' series

Meghan Markle sister Samantha says dad is not watching 'disrespectful' series
Kim Kardashian 'losing followers' over 'boring' duck face snaps? See Photo

Kim Kardashian 'losing followers' over 'boring' duck face snaps? See Photo
Jennifer Garner 'means world' to Ben Affleck in Jennifer Lopez marriage

Jennifer Garner 'means world' to Ben Affleck in Jennifer Lopez marriage
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's daughter pays tribute to Michael Jackson

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's daughter pays tribute to Michael Jackson

Meghan and Harry put royal family security at risk says ex-security head

Meghan and Harry put royal family security at risk says ex-security head

Gigi Hadid turns out to be Meghan and Harry's admirer after new trailer of Netflix documentary releases

Gigi Hadid turns out to be Meghan and Harry's admirer after new trailer of Netflix documentary releases

Kate Middleton not watching Football World Cup?

Kate Middleton not watching Football World Cup?

Jennifer Aniston, thousands others react after Ryan Reynolds meets King Charles

Jennifer Aniston, thousands others react after Ryan Reynolds meets King Charles

Prince William reacts to England's heartbreaking World Cup quarter-final loss to France

Prince William reacts to England's heartbreaking World Cup quarter-final loss to France
Will Elon Musk share 'Prince Harry's emails' to former Twitter CEO?

Will Elon Musk share 'Prince Harry's emails' to former Twitter CEO?
Netflix's 'The Walking Dead': announces release date

Netflix's 'The Walking Dead': announces release date

'Yellowstone' star Josh Lucas hopes for a 'Sweet Home Alabama' sequel with Reese Witherspoon

'Yellowstone' star Josh Lucas hopes for a 'Sweet Home Alabama' sequel with Reese Witherspoon