‘Dune 3' stakes IMAX claim, ‘Avengers: Doomsday' faces holiday showdown

Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday’s holiday box office clash has escalated into a high-stakes standoff, with Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic launching IMAX 70mm ticket sales months in advance.

It is a bold move that signals Warner Bros. has no intention of shifting from the December 18 release date.

By opening ticket sales this early, Dune 3 has effectively invited fans to commit long before the film hits theaters.

IMAX has been central to the franchise’s success.

Locking down those premium-format screens this far ahead feels like a declaration of dominance.

The move immediately sent fans into frenzy.

Select theaters sold out within minutes, with resale prices soaring close to $1,000, and collectors scrambling for limited-edition filmstrips tied to early purchases.

Marvel now faces a dilemma.

Staying on December 18 means going head-to-head in one of the biggest box office battles in years.

Moving to an earlier slot risks looking like the studio blinked first - an admission that the Avengers brand may no longer carry the same invincible aura.

With Robert Downey Jr.’s return as Doctor Doom and the Russo Brothers back in the director’s chair, Avengers: Doomsday has the firepower to dominate globally.

Yet Dune 3 has carved out a prestige niche, leveraging IMAX exclusivity to ensure it won’t be overshadowed.

The result is a cinematic duel with no retreat: Warner Bros. has planted its flag, Marvel must decide whether to stand its ground.

December 18, 2026, is shaping up to be a day when audiences witness not just two blockbusters, but a battle for cultural supremacy.