 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Varun Dhawan seeks to work in South films, 'I don't know how but I know it will happen'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Varun Dhawan seeks to work in South films, I dont know how but I know it will happen
Varun Dhawan seeks to work in South films, 'I don't know how but I know it will happen'

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan recently talked about his plans of doing a South Indian film as he has said that he is more like a South Indian hero than a North Indian hero,The Indian Express reported.

During a conversation that took place at the Galatta Plus roundtable filmmaker, Karan Johar revealed that "Varun was dying to do a film in the south" and added that "He will go to Hyderabad or Chennai and live there. He is dying… jumping." Tamil star Karthi also said, "Varun has already mentioned his interest and work there."

Agreeing with Karthi, Varun said, "We released Bhediya in Telugu as Thodelu. It was released by Geetha Arts. Even at the launch, they said you are more like a South Indian hero than a North Indian hero because of your energy level and the kind of films you do."

He added, "Given the opportunity, I would love to work there. There are brilliant filmmakers who are on my bucket list. I know it will happen. I don’t know how, but I know it will happen. It’s a plan."

Varun was last seen in his film Bhediya which was released on November 25, 2022.

More From Showbiz:

Firdous Jamal suffering from cancer, reveals Hamza Firdous

Firdous Jamal suffering from cancer, reveals Hamza Firdous
Nargis Fakhri says she gets annoyed when people invade her privacy

Nargis Fakhri says she gets annoyed when people invade her privacy
Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he once had no place to stay

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he once had no place to stay
Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels he acted badly in 'Sabka badla lega tera Faizal' scene

Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels he acted badly in 'Sabka badla lega tera Faizal' scene
Shriya Saran talks about working in Drishyam 2 after passing away of Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat

Shriya Saran talks about working in Drishyam 2 after passing away of Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' inches closer to INR 60 crore mark on Day 15

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' inches closer to INR 60 crore mark on Day 15
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains its pace after 22 days in theatres

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains its pace after 22 days in theatres
Red Sea International Film Festival: Hrithik Roshan looks dashing in Black tuxedo

Red Sea International Film Festival: Hrithik Roshan looks dashing in Black tuxedo
Arjun Kapoor's 'Kuttey' trailer to release on Dec 15

Arjun Kapoor's 'Kuttey' trailer to release on Dec 15
Ranbir Kapoor details about dividing parenting duties with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor details about dividing parenting duties with Alia Bhatt

Ayushmann Khurrana wants Vicky Donor 2 to be made in next 10 years

Ayushmann Khurrana wants Vicky Donor 2 to be made in next 10 years
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he bought Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' ticket in black

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he bought Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' ticket in black