Firdous Jamal suffering from cancer, reveals Hamza Firdous

Firdous Jamal made his acting debut in 1970s with drama 'Badnami De Toway'

Veteran actor Firdous Jamal, one of the most prominent actor of the Pakistani entertainment industry, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Hamza Firdous shared a post on his social media handle and wrote: “My father is going into a Cancer recovery treatment at Shaukat Khanum Hospital… I know its life! But nothing to worry because we (his family) and you all (his dearest friends, work colleagues, fans, admirers, well-wisher’s) are here for him.”

He further wrote: “He became an actor against all odds. Here’s to another battle but luckily the odds are in his favour inshallah he will come out stronger. Please remember him and us in your prayers!”

As soon as his son shared the saddening news, the 68 years-old actor’s fans and admirers rushed towards the comment section to wish the veteran a speedy recovery.



Jamal has been a prominent name of Pakistan having tons of television, stage and radio projects. He began his career from drama Badnami Dey Toway in 70s.

Some of his notable performances include: Saahil, Dhoop Deewar, Ruswaiyan, Sayeeban Sheeshay Ka and many more.

Firdous Jamal also received the Pride of Performance Award in 1996 for his contribution to the entertainment industry.