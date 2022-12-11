 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Firdous Jamal suffering from cancer, reveals Hamza Firdous

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Firdous Jamal made his acting debut in 1970s with drama Badnami De Toway
Firdous Jamal made his acting debut in 1970s with drama 'Badnami De Toway'

Veteran actor Firdous Jamal, one of the most prominent actor of the Pakistani entertainment industry, has been diagnosed with cancer. 

Hamza Firdous shared a post on his social media handle and wrote: “My father is going into a Cancer recovery treatment at Shaukat Khanum Hospital… I know its life! But nothing to worry because we (his family) and you all (his dearest friends, work colleagues, fans, admirers, well-wisher’s) are here for him.”

He further wrote: “He became an actor against all odds. Here’s to another battle but luckily the odds are in his favour inshallah he will come out stronger. Please remember him and us in your prayers!”

As soon as his son shared the saddening news, the 68 years-old actor’s fans and admirers rushed towards the comment section to wish the veteran a speedy recovery.

Jamal has been a prominent name of Pakistan having tons of television, stage and radio projects. He began his career from drama Badnami Dey Toway in 70s.

Some of his notable performances include: Saahil, Dhoop Deewar, Ruswaiyan, Sayeeban Sheeshay Ka and many more.

Firdous Jamal also received the Pride of Performance Award in 1996 for his contribution to the entertainment industry.  

More From Showbiz:

Nargis Fakhri says she gets annoyed when people invade her privacy

Nargis Fakhri says she gets annoyed when people invade her privacy
Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he once had no place to stay

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he once had no place to stay
Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels he acted badly in 'Sabka badla lega tera Faizal' scene

Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels he acted badly in 'Sabka badla lega tera Faizal' scene
Shriya Saran talks about working in Drishyam 2 after passing away of Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat

Shriya Saran talks about working in Drishyam 2 after passing away of Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' inches closer to INR 60 crore mark on Day 15

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' inches closer to INR 60 crore mark on Day 15
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains its pace after 22 days in theatres

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains its pace after 22 days in theatres
Red Sea International Film Festival: Hrithik Roshan looks dashing in Black tuxedo

Red Sea International Film Festival: Hrithik Roshan looks dashing in Black tuxedo
Arjun Kapoor's 'Kuttey' trailer to release on Dec 15

Arjun Kapoor's 'Kuttey' trailer to release on Dec 15
Ranbir Kapoor details about dividing parenting duties with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor details about dividing parenting duties with Alia Bhatt

Ayushmann Khurrana wants Vicky Donor 2 to be made in next 10 years

Ayushmann Khurrana wants Vicky Donor 2 to be made in next 10 years
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he bought Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' ticket in black

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he bought Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' ticket in black

Kajol reveals people warned her about career at the time of wedding

Kajol reveals people warned her about career at the time of wedding