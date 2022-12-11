 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Amy Childs recalls pregnancy scare while expecting twins

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Amy Childs recalls pregnancy scare while expecting twins
 Amy Childs recalls pregnancy scare while expecting twins

Former TOWIE star Amy Childs is revealing new details of her scary pregnancy experience which she recently suffered while out at a restaurant with her family.

The reality star, 32, who is expecting twins with partner Billy Delbosq, revealed in her column with OK! magazine that she recently felt so ill at a restaurant she almost fainted.

Amy said she went outside to get some fresh air and was forced to lie on the ground in the cold when she felt unwell.

'I took a really funny turn while out at a restaurant in Brentwood with my mum, dad and Polly. I've never fainted in my life, but this felt like I was going to pass out,' she said.

'I left the table and went outside to get some fresh air, and then laid down on the freezing floor for about 10 minutes!'

Amy said her mother soon came to check on her and the next day she had a doctor's appointment, who said one of the babies turning in her belly may have made her ill.

'They think it may have been that one of the babies did some extreme movement like a somersault, and it took away my energy,' she said.

Amy said she is now doing better and has passed the 20-week mark.

Just last month, Amy revealed she's expecting a boy and a girl with her latest pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram to share a sweet gender reveal video, the TOWIE star, 32, previously confessed it would be 'her dream' to have two girls, but added it would be 'lovely' to have one of each.

More From Entertainment:

Georgina Rodriguez heads back home after Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal team gets knocked out

Georgina Rodriguez heads back home after Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal team gets knocked out
K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip

K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz make lovely couple as they get in holiday spirit

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz make lovely couple as they get in holiday spirit
‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park reveals her cancer battle inspired her to pursue acting

‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park reveals her cancer battle inspired her to pursue acting
Kate Middleton shares photos with hands on her belly amid baby no.4 rumours

Kate Middleton shares photos with hands on her belly amid baby no.4 rumours
Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash

Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash
Royal aides react to Meghan Markle's 'total lie'

Royal aides react to Meghan Markle's 'total lie'
James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri on Earth

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri on Earth
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'trouble' after Netflix docu-series

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'trouble' after Netflix docu-series
Tearful Adele reveals she had therapy 'five times' a day following marriage split

Tearful Adele reveals she had therapy 'five times' a day following marriage split
‘Narcissistic’ Meghan Markle never admits mistakes, faults?

‘Narcissistic’ Meghan Markle never admits mistakes, faults?
Hatred of Meghan Markle has ‘nothing to do’ with skin color’

Hatred of Meghan Markle has ‘nothing to do’ with skin color’