Monday Dec 12 2022
Harry and Meghan's documentary: King Charles, Camilla, Kate and William think nothing 'so damaging'

Monday Dec 12, 2022

 King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales aren’t watching Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix series, said a senior reporter citing sources close to the royal family.

He said that royal aides are watching the series which has drawn strong criticism from the British media. 

"For the moment they think there’s nothing so personal and damaging to them that warrants an on-the-record reaction from the royals but that may change," said Richard Palmer who works for UK's Daily Express.

He said, "They are reserving judgment on that until palace officials have seen the second volume of programmes. But clearly there’s been briefing from royal sources about what they say are untrue claims made by Harry and Meghan. Eg Meghan’s claim she didn’t get help to prep."

Palmer said, "On Thursday and Friday royal sources were also rubbishing Meghan’s claim that she was advised not to invite her tearful niece Ashleigh Hale to the wedding."

Sharing his thoughts, Palmer wrote, "As so often in the past, the Sussexes have a credibility problem."


