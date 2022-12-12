 
WATCH: Fans chant 'Pakistan da pawa, Babar lawa' in Babar Azam's support

Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam walks back to pavilion after his dismissal during the second day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on December 10, 2022. — AFP
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was earlier criticised by the crowd for failing to deliver in the Test series, however, this time the fans chanted in his support. 

The supporters, while copying the style of the recent trending video "Lahore Da Pawa, Akhtar Lawa", shouted "Pakistan da pawa, Babar lawa".

The support came after a video went viral in which fans could be seen chanting  "Zimbabar, Zimbabar" following his batting record in the fourth innings of the Test series against England after he failed to score once again. 

The video of the chants went viral on social media after which a lot of people called out such behaviour towards a national hero. They came in his support, expressing their disappointment with the crowd in Multan

The slogan "Lahore da pawa, Akhtar lawa" translates into "Lahore's support, Akhtar Lawa", which represents a Lahore-based businessman-politician, Akhtar Lawa, who became popular due to his humourous yet energetic style while saying it. 

Several videos of Akhtar and memes depicting the video were shared across social media since its popularity.

Pakistan need 64 runs to win Multan Test 

Pakistan were just 64 runs away from victory with three wickets remaining on the final day in the Multan Test on Monday.

At lunch, the green shirts were 291/7 chasing a target of 355 runs. Agha Salman and Abrar Ahmed are on the crease.

Earlier, when the day started Faheem Ashraf got out after scoring 10 runs. Later, Mohammad Nawaz and Saud Shakeel played responsibly and took the team closer to target before losing their wickets.

Saud Shakeel was the last man out just before lunch. He scored 94 runs and was given out in a decision called controversial by several former cricketers including ex-Pakistan skipper Waqar Younus.

