Monday Dec 12 2022
Psychic talks Princess Diana’s reaction to Prince Harry’s Netflix doc

Monday Dec 12, 2022

Princess Diana reported feelings towards Prince Harry’s docuseries have been brought to light by a psychic.

This revelation has been made by psychic Jasmine Anderson in her most recent chat with the Daily Star.

She claims, "Diana says it's sad and unfortunate that something so innocent as smiling at the press and being polite and pleasant being turned against you."

Ms Andersen also went on reference Princess Diana’s ‘anger’ over the entire situation as well as how Meghan Markle was made to “feel like a prisoner in her own home.”

All of this is reportedly due to the fact that Diana already “understands what that is like and feels no one should have to deal with that.”

In Ms Andersen’s eyes “This is an example of how people have tried to sabotage their relationship from the outside. She (Princess Diana) refers to it as 'parasitic, draining and damaging to one's mental health and esteem, something which you can't recover from once the damage is done'.”

Before concluding she also spoke out about the ‘pride’ Princess Diana reportedly feels for Harry and his role as a father.

