Bruce Willis revises will, leaves only 1% of fortune for daughters with Demi Moore

Bruce Willis believes his elder daughters whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore can take care of themselves hence he left very little for them in revised will.

An insider spilled to Radar Online that most of the Sixth Sense actor’s money will go to his current wife Emma Hemming Willis and their daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.

Bruce is only leaving 1% of his entire wealth to his three elder daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, giving each of them hust $1 million dollars.

"Bruce wanted to make sure his young family was taken care of," the source said. "He believes Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah have gotten the best of what he has to offer financially throughout their lives."

"Bruce's will was actually redone years ago after he married Emma in 2009, was amended after the children were born, and then again when it was clear Bruce's health was failing,” the insider added.

The Die Hard star believes his elder daughters can manage without his help while his younger ones and his wife needs his wealth to maintain a better lifestyle.

"Bruce also believes Demi, who is worth an estimated $200 million, will always be there for Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah," the insider said

As for why the actor is not revising his will again, the source revealed that "Bruce is in a precarious state with his aphasia. He doesn't always understand what is being talked about and how to respond."

Meanwhile, the whole family of Bruce is loving him and praying for his recovery, the source said.