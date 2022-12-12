 
entertainment
Monday Dec 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez sets tongues wagging with romantic gesture to Jennifer Aniston’s ex Justin Theroux

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 12, 2022

Selena Gomez and the ex-husband of Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux have set tongues wagging after they shared a warm hug at the 16th annual CNN Heroes gala in New York City on Sunday.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, who keeps high hopes for love after going through past heartbreaks enjoyed a sweet reunion at the event with The Leftovers star, 51 as the duo were spotted having a friendly conversation.

It comes four years after the duo were rumored to have dated, following the actor's split from Jennifer Aniston, 53, in early 2018.

Justin Bieber's ex looked stunning for the outing, wearing a black leather blazer and silver hoops.

Meanwhile, Theroux looked dapper in a grey suit and rocked his usual neatly trimmed beard.

Selena Gomez sets tongues wagging with romantic gesture to Jennifer Aniston’s ex Justin Theroux

The two looked to be engaged in a candid conversation with Justin sitting at a table with his pup, as Selena stood by and showered Kuma with affection.

The Gomez and Theroux romance rumours happened in 2018 after both stars went through difficult breakups.

The two had apparently known each other through their manager for years but grew closer following the breakups.

They were spotted together in May of 2018 getting lunch with actor Paul Rudd, who co-starred with Gomez in the 2016 film The Fundamentals of Caring.

At the time, the Wolves hitmaker had just split from her on/off again ex Justin Bieber, 28, after a brief reunion.

Bieber then went on to date his current wife, Hailey Bieber, 26.

Meanwhile, Theroux had just gotten a divorce from Aniston, after three years of marriage.

More From Entertainment:

Tina Turner heartbroken on tragic death of beloved son Ronnie Turner: 'you left the world too early'

Tina Turner heartbroken on tragic death of beloved son Ronnie Turner: 'you left the world too early'
Netflix 'deletes its tweet' linking to Prince Harry and Meghan series trailer: Here's why

Netflix 'deletes its tweet' linking to Prince Harry and Meghan series trailer: Here's why
Margot Robbie pulls off business chic wearing a white suit as she steps out in NYC

Margot Robbie pulls off business chic wearing a white suit as she steps out in NYC
Maren Morris sides with Meghan Markle amid ongoing backlash over her new doc

Maren Morris sides with Meghan Markle amid ongoing backlash over her new doc
Travis Barker dubbed 'insensitive' for wearing a 'tasteless gunshot' shirt

Travis Barker dubbed 'insensitive' for wearing a 'tasteless gunshot' shirt
Old video shows Gerard Pique with Clara Chia Marti in Shakira’s absence: Watch

Old video shows Gerard Pique with Clara Chia Marti in Shakira’s absence: Watch
Expensive ‘Avatar’ sequel faces transformed movie market

Expensive ‘Avatar’ sequel faces transformed movie market
Megan Fox hits back at trolls accusing her of objectifying herself

Megan Fox hits back at trolls accusing her of objectifying herself

Lizzo joins SNL as musical guest of the year, Austin Butler to host

Lizzo joins SNL as musical guest of the year, Austin Butler to host

Meghan's friend Omid Scobie highlights flaws after Netflix releases new trailer for Sussexes' series

Meghan's friend Omid Scobie highlights flaws after Netflix releases new trailer for Sussexes' series
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner cut stylish figure in Colorado

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner cut stylish figure in Colorado
Bruce Willis revises will, leaves only 1% of fortune for daughters with Demi Moore

Bruce Willis revises will, leaves only 1% of fortune for daughters with Demi Moore