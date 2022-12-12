Selena Gomez sets tongues wagging with romantic gesture to Jennifer Aniston’s ex Justin Theroux

Selena Gomez and the ex-husband of Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux have set tongues wagging after they shared a warm hug at the 16th annual CNN Heroes gala in New York City on Sunday.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, who keeps high hopes for love after going through past heartbreaks enjoyed a sweet reunion at the event with The Leftovers star, 51 as the duo were spotted having a friendly conversation.

It comes four years after the duo were rumored to have dated, following the actor's split from Jennifer Aniston, 53, in early 2018.

Justin Bieber's ex looked stunning for the outing, wearing a black leather blazer and silver hoops.

Meanwhile, Theroux looked dapper in a grey suit and rocked his usual neatly trimmed beard.

The two looked to be engaged in a candid conversation with Justin sitting at a table with his pup, as Selena stood by and showered Kuma with affection.

The Gomez and Theroux romance rumours happened in 2018 after both stars went through difficult breakups.

The two had apparently known each other through their manager for years but grew closer following the breakups.

They were spotted together in May of 2018 getting lunch with actor Paul Rudd, who co-starred with Gomez in the 2016 film The Fundamentals of Caring.

At the time, the Wolves hitmaker had just split from her on/off again ex Justin Bieber, 28, after a brief reunion.

Bieber then went on to date his current wife, Hailey Bieber, 26.

Meanwhile, Theroux had just gotten a divorce from Aniston, after three years of marriage.