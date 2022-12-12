 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 12 2022
Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline Fernandez on defamatory grounds

Monday Dec 12, 2022

Both Nora and Jacqueline were investigated in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's INR 200 crore extortion case

Actor/dancer Nora Fatehi files legal case against Jacqueline Fernandez on defamatory grounds.

Nora in her latest appeal stated: “Jacqueline Fernandez sought to criminally defame the complainant in order to destroy her career to further her own interests, since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds, amongst other reasons.”

Both Nora and Jacqueline were questioned in Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate.

Previously, Fernandez submitted a written appeal to the PMLA court stating that “she was being falsely implicated by the ED while celebs such as Nora Fatehi who had also received gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had been made witnesses.”

Therefore, Fatehi has now filed the defamation case against her due to malicious reason.

The plea made by Nora read: “It is pertinent to mention herein that both the complainant (Nora Fatehi) and the accused (Jacqueline Fernandez) are actresses of foreign origin and both have had their share of struggles in rising to fame in the Indian film industry, hence, it is evident that the act of the accused in dragging the name of the complainant wherein she has no business mentioning the complainant is mala fide in nature.”

The Nora Fatehi denied all the allegations and clearly said that she had no direct contact with the conman and that she had not received any gifts from him, reports IndiaToday. 

