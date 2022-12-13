 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Ties with PTI stronger than ever, says Punjab CM Pervez Elahi

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

PTI leader and former federal minister Zartaj Gul calls on Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. — Twitter/@ChParvezElahi
PTI leader and former federal minister Zartaj Gul calls on Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. — Twitter/@ChParvezElahi

  • Elahi says elements trying to create misunderstandings between PTI and PML-Q will fail as before.
  • Says "13-party cabal proved wall of sand in front of lone Imran Khan"
  • PTI leader Zartaj Gul calls on Elahi and ex-federal minister Moonis Elahi.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has said their alliance with Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is stronger than ever, as he reiterated that elements trying to create misunderstandings between them will fail.

The remarks came during Elahi's meeting with PTI leader Zartaj Gul, who visited the Punjab CM's office on Monday, The News reported. The political situation and development plans in Dera Ghazi Khan were discussed in the meeting where Elahi's son Moonis and PTI leader Humayun Khan were also present.

"Our alliance is stronger than ever. The 13-party cabal proved a wall of sand in front of lone Imran Khan," CM Elahi reiterated his support for the former prime minister.

In a tweet, Elahi said that timely completion of the development projects of Dera Ghazi Khan will be ensured in consultation with public representatives. He added that development is the right of the people of Dera Ghazi Khan and they will be giving this right.

Elahi further stated that Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology is a public welfare project and a proposal to give special allowance to its doctors is under consideration as the people of Balochistan will also benefit from this facility.

Meanwhile, Gul said that CM Elahi has a valuable vision of public welfare and he is motivated to solve the problems of the people of DG Khan.

Meanwhile, MNA Javed Warraich and MPA Asif Majeed from Rahim Yar Khan also called on the chief minister at his office and discussed political situation and welfare projects of the area.

The CM asserted that the provincial government was striving to improve the quality of life of the people as public welfare is the cynosure of democratic governance.

"The PDM-led federal government has failed miserably on every front as the economy was devastated," he stated and deplored that those claiming to be the saviour of the country had brought Pakistan to the brink of destruction and chaos.

Those who boasted to save the country are unable to save their dwindling politics, he added.

The chief minister concluded by expressing regret that the the coalition government do not care about the country as they are only concerned to get their cases decided. He once again expressed support for Khan, saying that he is "our leader and we are with him".

More From Pakistan:

IHC grants 14-day protective bail to PM's son Suleman Shehbaz

IHC grants 14-day protective bail to PM's son Suleman Shehbaz
Retired officers had role in delaying PTI foreign funding case: report

Retired officers had role in delaying PTI foreign funding case: report
Amid reports of division, PTI decides to dissolve Punjab Assembly first

Amid reports of division, PTI decides to dissolve Punjab Assembly first
Chaman border reopened after Afghanistan's apology: Khawaja Asif

Chaman border reopened after Afghanistan's apology: Khawaja Asif
In NA, women MPs defend Hina Rabbani Khar after criticism on Kabul visit

In NA, women MPs defend Hina Rabbani Khar after criticism on Kabul visit
FM Bilawal Bhutto to meet UN chief, chair G-77 meeting during US visit

FM Bilawal Bhutto to meet UN chief, chair G-77 meeting during US visit
Mail dropped defence of defamatory article against PM Shehbaz months ago: Carter Ruck

Mail dropped defence of defamatory article against PM Shehbaz months ago: Carter Ruck

PPP ex-parliamentarian ‘found dead’ in Islamabad guesthouse

PPP ex-parliamentarian ‘found dead’ in Islamabad guesthouse
‘Unexpected alliance’ sweeps LG polls in Balochistan's three districts

‘Unexpected alliance’ sweeps LG polls in Balochistan's three districts
PM Shehbaz hails OIC’s ‘principled stance’ on Kashmir

PM Shehbaz hails OIC’s ‘principled stance’ on Kashmir
Govt rejects summary seeking end to autonomy of NAB and its chief

Govt rejects summary seeking end to autonomy of NAB and its chief
Imran Khan says solution to 'alarming' economic condition only one — snap polls

Imran Khan says solution to 'alarming' economic condition only one — snap polls