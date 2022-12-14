 
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
Priyanka Chopra congratulates team 'RRR' for Golden Globes Nominations

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

RRR has been nominated in the Golden Globes Awards 2023 in two different categories
'RRR' has been nominated in the Golden Globes Awards 2023 in two different categories

Priyanka Chopra congratulates the entire team of RRR for getting nominated in two different categories at the Golden Globes Awards 2023.

Chopra, taking it her Instagram handle, wrote a small congratulatory note; also gave special mention to actor Alia Bhatt for the achievement.

She wrote: “Congratulations @ssrajamouli, @jrntr, @alwaysramcharan, @aliabhatt and the entire team @rrrmovie.”

Priyanka Chopra congratulates team RRR for Golden Globes Nominations

Film RRR has bagged two nominations at the prestigious Awards platforms in the category of Best Motion Picture (Non-English) and Best Songs.

The action-drama film features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles and depicts the story of two historical figures: Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komuram Bheem.

Moreover, the magnum opus also starred Alia, who played the lead actress alongside Ram. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn also featured in the movie for a cameo appearance.

A few day days, filmmaker SS Rajamouli revealed that the makers have a perfect idea for another sequel of RRR. The director, however, did not reveal many details, but the sequel is currently in the writing phase.

As per PinkVilla, RRR 2, if confirmed, will most likely release in theatres after Rajamouli wraps up his forthcoming project with Mahesh Babu.

