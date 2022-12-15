 
Huma Qureshi says Bollywood celebrities behave like influencers

Huma Qureshi talked about the behaviour of Bollywood celebrities in a recent roundtable discussion with Vidya Balan, Mrunal Thakur, and Nimrat Kaur and shared that actors in Bollywood behave like influencers, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Huma said that she feels actors behave like influencers while their job is to act. She further added that actors in the West are not like that as they don't behave like influencers.

Huma said, "I am not a social media influencer, I am an actor. I act. In the West also, there are a lot of actors. But they don't behave like influencers. I am sorry but, most of us. I am including myself also, sometimes we behave like influencers! I am like. My job is not to do this, my job is to act."

She further added, "There is a big difference, and somewhere I think it's just become so blurred. Just because you have 10 million followers doesn't mean you can do that part well or not."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Huma Qureshi was last seen in Monica, O My Darling alongside Rajkummar Rao.

