Thursday Dec 15 2022
Ben Affleck continues to smoke despite Jennifer Lopez's pleas

Ben Affleck took a smoking break while he went shopping with his wife Jennifer Lopez in Brentwood, California ahead of Christmas.

The Argo star did not smoke in front of J.Lo as she “absolutely hates” his habit and has been urging him to quit since they got together.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Affleck could be seen smoking while Lopez was inside a shop with her 14-year-old son Max for some last minute shopping.

The Batman V Superman star put his cigarette out before Lopez exited the shop and grabbed her shopping bags.

Affleck’s smoking has been an issue between the couple as per Radar Online because Lopez wants him to give up his bad habit.

“Ben has given up a lot of his vices over the years, but he just can’t get rid of the cigarettes. It’s his one guilty pleasure and something Jennifer might have to learn to live with," an insider told the outlet.

"She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," another source said. "He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever."

