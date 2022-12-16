 
Friday Dec 16 2022
Sofia Vergara stuns in white crop top as she shops for jewellery

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Sofia Vergara looked stunning as she made a sizzling appearance on Wednesday - despite concealing her instantly recognisable features behind a protective mask.

The actress, 50, looked typically stylish in a cropped white top that partially exposed her toned torso while visiting a Beverly Hills jeweler.

She teamed her flimsy top with comfortable animal print joggers, while a cream coloured fleece coat rounded things off.

A tasteful off-white leather handbag served as her only visible accessory, while a garish pink mask covered her nose and mouth during what appeared to be a Christmas shopping trip.

The outing comes after Vergara shared photos from her wedding to actor Joe Manganiello on their seventh wedding anniversary in November.

Vergara looked gorgeous in her beautiful white dress and stared up adoringly at her 45-year-old husband as they exchanged vows, cut their wedding cake and mingled with guests. 

