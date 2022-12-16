Prince Harry and 'B-lister' Meghan Markle 'cannot have cake and eat it too'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are blamed for not giving out valuable content on their Netflix series.

The Sussex couple, who has 'whinged' about their royal past in the six episode of the show, is told to stop their 'self-obsession.'

The Sun comments: "The sad reality is the bitter Prince and the B-list actress have nothing worthwhile to say unless you enjoy vapid ­platitudes as banal as those inside a second-rate greetings card.



"This arrogant, entitled, self-obsessed pair seem never to have got over Charles and William ruling that, no, they could not have their Royal cake and eat it too.

"They could not keep the titles and trappings and hand-pick plum Royal jobs while also making millions commercially on the side.

"So now, Netflix viewers have endured six long hours of their accusations, insults, complaints and imagined victimhood — alongside all the nauseating sentimentality about their relationship," the outlet noted.