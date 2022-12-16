 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and 'B-lister' Meghan Markle 'cannot have cake and eat it too'

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are blamed for not giving out valuable content on their Netflix series.

The Sussex couple, who has 'whinged' about their royal past in the six episode of the show, is told to stop their 'self-obsession.'

The Sun comments: "The sad reality is the bitter Prince and the B-list actress have nothing worthwhile to say unless you enjoy vapid ­platitudes as banal as those inside a second-rate greetings card.

"This arrogant, entitled, self-obsessed pair seem never to have got over Charles and William ruling that, no, they could not have their Royal cake and eat it too.

"They could not keep the titles and trappings and hand-pick plum Royal jobs while also making millions commercially on the side.

"So now, Netflix viewers have endured six long hours of their accusations, insults, complaints and imagined victimhood — alongside all the nauseating sentimentality about their relationship," the outlet noted.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'moving on' from Royal bruises: 'Will never get apology'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'moving on' from Royal bruises: 'Will never get apology'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'moving on' from Royal bruises: 'Will never get apology'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'moving on' from Royal bruises: 'Will never get apology'
Prince William, Kate Middleton not grabbing 'popcorn' for Harry Netflix series

Prince William, Kate Middleton not grabbing 'popcorn' for Harry Netflix series
Jennifer Aniston mourns the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Jennifer Aniston mourns the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Piers Morgan reveals why he dislikes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan reveals why he dislikes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Kim Kardashian 'proud' of nephew Mason as he grows 'taller than me' on birthday

Kim Kardashian 'proud' of nephew Mason as he grows 'taller than me' on birthday
Rihanna is going 'dynamic' to 'redefine sexy' months after childbirth

Rihanna is going 'dynamic' to 'redefine sexy' months after childbirth
Prince Harry admits he missed 'weird family gatherings' after quitting UK

Prince Harry admits he missed 'weird family gatherings' after quitting UK
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'freedom-flight' created 'state of urgency'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'freedom-flight' created 'state of urgency'
Text of the letter which Prince Harry called a lie royal family told to protect William

Text of the letter which Prince Harry called a lie royal family told to protect William

Rebel Wilson opens up about Robin William’s life-changing advice on her acting

Rebel Wilson opens up about Robin William’s life-changing advice on her acting
Reese Witherspoon all set to hit the small screen with new comedy series All-Stars

Reese Witherspoon all set to hit the small screen with new comedy series All-Stars