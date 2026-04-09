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Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge breakup uncertain after confusing signs

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge relationship status revealed after 'mixed signals'

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 09, 2026

Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge breakup uncertain after confusing signs
Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge relationship status revealed after 'mixed signals'

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge's breakup is once again under the spotlight as fans seem to find mixed signals about their relationship status ahead of the pop superstar's new album release.

The 23-year-old songstress recently revealed the cover of her album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which appears to be inspired by a painting that Partridge shared on his Instagram before.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed more clues like the name "Caroline" appearing in both of their posts about letters, which sparked a debate about whether or not the couple actually parted ways or it is a PR stunt. 

While fans were confused, the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi wrote in an update, "Short answer: based on the final version of Olivia Rodrigo’s latest album, 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love,' her & Louis are broken up."

Despite the alleged confirmation, fans maintained that it will all be clear once the album comes out on June 13.

Rodrigo and the Enola Holmes star kept their relationship very private, but fans believe her mostly autobiographical music will have snippets about their relationship and sudden split.

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